Trump's NFL Tweet On "Great Anger" Has Twitter Reeling
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, President Donald Trump tweeted about the NFL again to weigh in on the subject of protests that take place during the playing of the national anthem. In a series of three tweets, the president highlighted "great anger" while commenting on a demonstration that took place the night before, before a Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. Trump wrote,
The demonstration that took place before the start of the Monday night game did indeed feature a wrinkle to the kneeling-during-the-anthem gesture that was popularized by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Before the national anthem was played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale Arizona, where the game was played, Dallas Cowboys players and coaches -- accompanied by long-time team owner Jerry Jones -- all knelt while locking arms. Once the anthem began playing, they rose with their arms still linked.
Cardinals players also stood with arms linked, but without any kneeling at any point.
Here's what the president had to say about the demonstration in full:
Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
Hours later, Trump would add that the league should ban kneeling during the anthem altogether.
The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
The mention of "great anger" drew criticism on Twitter from a number of media members. CNN contributor Jason Kander wrote,
Another CNN personality, anchor Chris Cuomo, added,
Their criticisms joined those from others who perceived Trump's tweets as a flaunting of negative sentiments.
"Great anger" ?!?! What in the? https://t.co/boEOuU38iL— Naciye Emren (@NaciyeEmren) September 26, 2017
"Great anger" https://t.co/0kAuWThWeZ— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 26, 2017
Great anger.....lord help us https://t.co/EOl9Vl1CBa— EJ (@23_NUGGET) September 26, 2017
Go ahead, keep promoting division and ANGER. You're really making America great. https://t.co/8DJs73jCyR— Alison Oswalt (@AlisonOswalt) September 26, 2017
Great anger! Fantastic madness! What a wonderful disaster! All because of me! What a great fantastic wonderful group of people at Dallas! https://t.co/TDzlco7sLJ— Jordan P. Shaw (@jordanpshaw_) September 26, 2017
What honor, decency, or patriotism has a president who would divide America for his own political gain? You are a blight on the nation. https://t.co/ClNHOUhzYF— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) September 26, 2017
The genesis of the trend of players kneeling during the national anthem began after Colin Kaepernick drew attention for remaining seated during the playing of the national anthem before a game during the 2016 NFL preseason.
After explaining that his protest was about "this country [not] holding their end of the bargain up, as far as giving freedom and justice, liberty to everybody," Kaepernick said he decided to kneel instead of sitting after consulting with former NFL player and Army veteran Nate Boyer.
Kaepernick said at the time,
The focus of the national discourse related to Kaepernick has since shifted to other subjects besides those that the quarterback cited as reasons for his protest, with Trump's comments over the weekend prompting many to reassert right to free speech, particularly because the president said on multiple occasions that players should be fired for kneeling.
On Tuesday morning, he echoed that sentiment when he wrote,
Judging by the number of statements from the NFL and its teams opposing Trump's sentiment on the issue, however, that rule doesn't look likely to come any time soon.