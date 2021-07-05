Collecting Pokémon IRL is becoming a reality, thanks to a new attraction that’s opening its doors on July 17. Based in Yomiuriland in Tokyo, Japan, Pokémon Wonder will challenge fans to collect handcrafted pocket monsters that have been hidden in 48,000 square feet of previously untouched forests — and the park looks so epic. These photos from the Pokémon Wonder theme park include a first look at the stone wall and bamboo forest “courses” as well as some of the Pokémon hidden in the natural setting.

From July 17 through April 3, 2022, fans can reserve a 90-minute time slot to visit the attraction, which basically emulates a real-life Pokémon adventure through a forest. Up to six people can sign up to participate in a challenge, which starts with an orientation. Each group will then be given clues to help them navigate the trails and find some of the over 50 pocket monsters that have been crafted from natural materials to blend in with their surroundings over the next hour and a half.

You can sign up for one of two different obstacle courses: an ancient stone wall and a whispering bamboo forest, both of which are located behind the Yomiuriland theme park and present their own set of challenges to navigate in 90 minutes. Whichever one you choose, however, it looks like you can expect to navigate some cool untouched landscapes with tall grass and plenty of greenery, lots of trees, and plenty of places for Pokémon to hide, making it a pretty realistic experience for any true fan.

Unfortunately, the attraction will only be open until April 3, 2022, and reservations are going fast, meaning it’s a good idea to book your visit sooner than later if you want to ensure your Pokémon adventure. While reservations are currently sold out on the website, you can set a reminder to check back at the end of July or follow the Pokémon Company on Twitter to get an alert when new slots are added.