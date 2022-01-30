Pizza Hut's New Spicy Lover's Pizzas Are Here To Seriously Turn Up The Heat

Pizza Hut just added three new pizzas to the menu that’ll seriously heat up your movie nights. Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Lover’s Pizza lineup features three seriously tasty varieties, that all have one thing in common: they’re not for anyone who can’t handle the heat. You’ll definitely want to add these spicy pizzas to your next Pizza Hut order if you’re someone who can’t get enough spice in your life.

Pizza Hut unveiled its new Spicy Lover’s Pizza lineup on Jan. 27 as part of its popular Lover’s collection of pies, which also includes Meat Lover’s, Pepperoni Lover’s, and Veggie Lover’s. The new Spicy Lover’s Pizzas are perfect for lovers of spice — after all, they start off with a base of Pizza Hut’s new spicy marinara sauce, which features balanced notes of heat and sweetness. The pizza is also topped with slices of red chilis and Pizza Hut’s Fiery Flakes, which include a special combo of herbs and crushed red peppers. To make things even better, Pizza Hut’s Spicy Lover’s Pizza lineup features three different recipes you can choose from.

The lineup kicks off with Spicy Double Pepperoni, which is the ultimate pepperoni pie. It includes two varieties of pepperonis: classic and crispy cupped. The Spicy Hawaiian Chicken features chicken and pineapple as toppings for a spicy and sweet mix. Rounding out the collection is Spicy Veggie, which is a bold bite with its green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms. The entire lineup will certainly add some spice and flavor to your usual TV marathon dinners.

If you’re ready to try out Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Lover’s Pizza lineup, you can order all three varieties at participating nationwide Pizza Hut locations nationwide. The menu item is available online for contactless delivery, carry-out, and curbside or Hut Lane pickup. You can use Pizza Hut’s store locator to find a location near you offering the new pie collection. BTW, the Spicy Lover’s Pizza lineup is only available for a limited time.

