Sweet and savory deals are on the table.
Pi Day is on Monday, March 14, and you can celebrate the mathematical constant with tasty deals.
In geometry, pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, but on Pi Day it’s all about the sweet and savory deals at spots like Blaze, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s.
Score $3.14 off new Chocolate Hazelnut Hand Pies on MagnoliaBakery.com from March 14 through March 20, according to an email from the company. They’re filled with chocolate hazelnut spread, sweet raspberry jam, and topped with a Nutella glaze.