Score 3 Days Of Free Bagels With Panera’s Sweet Vaccination Effort

Panera is joining the many companies offering tasty freebies to people who’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Get ready to start your mornings on a delicious note, because Panera’s free bagels vaccination effort in July 2021 is going on for three days — and you can choose from any of the chain’s sweet or savory offerings. Whether you’re team Cinnamon Swirl or team Asiago Cheese, here’s how to score free Panera bagels just in time for Independence Day.

From Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4, individuals who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 can score one free bagel daily at participating Panera bakery-cafe locations in the U.S. Keep in mind that this promotion excludes all online orders as well as orders made on third party platforms, so you’ll need to order your bagel in-store if you want to take advantage of this freebie. Vaccinated customers won't be required to show proof of vaccination in order to take advantage of the deal, so you don’t need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card on your Panera run unless you want to.

Once you’re at Panera, the sky’s the limit when it comes to your bagel of choice (all of which are baked fresh every night) and there’s sure to be a flavor for whatever you’re craving. In addition to sweet tooth-approved offerings like Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Swirl, and Cinnamon Crunch, you can turn to classic bagel staples like Plain, Sesame, Blueberry, and Everything. In the mood for something cheesy? Panera’s popular Asiago bagel has got you covered. As always, you can order your bagel toasted, sliced, or unsliced depending on your preference.

While there’s no purchase necessary, this COVID-19 vaccine promo doesn’t include spreads, so plan to bring a few dollars if you want some Honey Walnut cream cheese or some plain schmear. Also, keep in mind that this promotion will only be going on while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to set your alarm and plan for an early morning Panera run to make sure you get the bagel you want during the weekend of July 2.