10 Huge Olympic Controversies You May Have Forgotten

Scandal and the Olympics go hand in hand, apparently.
After winning gold in the 1912 Olympic decathlon against all odds (and some sabotage), Native American athlete Jim Thorpe was stripped of his titles based on a technicality that retroactively revoked his amateur athlete status — making him ineligible to compete in the Olympics.
Held in Berlin during Adolf Hitler’s reign over Germany, the 1936 Olympic games were filled with pro-Nazi propaganda. Historians confirmed Hitler used the games as a platform to showcase the Nazi regime on the world stage.