As one of America’s most well-known families, the Obamas were bound to make an impression on social media this holiday season — as they always do. And while they may have their differences like any family does, it’s comforting to know they still come together during Turkey Day to emphasized togetherness and charity in their Thanksgiving messages. The Obamas’ Thanksgiving tweets for 2021 are so sweet, they’ll make you want another slice of pumpkin pie.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” former President Barack Obama wrote over Twitter on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 25, alongside a photo of his family distributing Thanksgiving meal items at a food bank. Barack and Michelle seem to be glowing with happiness in the charitable pic, and in the background, their daughters Sasha and Malia can be seen helping right along with them. “Michelle and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating today. We hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday with the people you love,” he added.

This isn’t the first time the Obama has made a heartfelt holiday announcement. The Obamas are known for emphasizing how important it is to help one another on holidays centered around giving back to one another — especially on Thanksgiving. During his presidency in 2015, the Obama family served dinner to the local homeless population and veterans at Friendship Place Homeless Center in Washington. Even after their time in the White House was over, the Obama family visited a Chicago food bank in November 2018 to help serve Thanksgiving meals to unhoused and at-risk veterans.

Pool/Getty Images

Even Sunny, the Obama family’s dog, chimed in on the Thanksgiving wishes in a tweet from Michelle. “Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family!” the former first lady wrote alongside an adorable photo of the pup next to a toy turkey leg. “We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love.”

So no matter what year it is, it’s obvious the Obamas know how to show their appreciation for one another — and for America — in the most loving, caring way.