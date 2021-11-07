It’s time to take your usual mac and cheese to the next level with a decadent new menu item at Noodles & Company. The restaurant chain debuted TRUFF Mac on Nov. 5 — a limited-edition offering that features a special truffle-infused hot sauce. Noodles & Company’s new TRUFF Mac will certainly spice up your meal time this season.

Noodles & Company partnered with truffle-infused hot sauce brand TRUFF to debut the new TRUFF Mac menu item for a limited time, and it’s an unexpected mash-up. The bold innovation starts off with Noodles & Company’s fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, which features a creamy cheese sauce and a sprinkling of cheddar and jack cheeses. It’s then topped with a tasty drizzle of TRUFF’s Black Truffle Hot Sauce, which is made from a combo of chili peppers, organic agave nectar, real black truffle, and spices. The result is a flavorful creation that puts a hot twist on the OG cheesy goodness.

If you’re ready to try out the new dish for hot sauce lovers, you can order TRUFF Mac at over 450 nationwide Noodles & Company locations through the Noodles Rewards app, Noodles.com, or a delivery platform through Nov. 30, while supplies last. It’ll cost you $9 for a regular size order, but you should expect to pay a little more for delivery fees if you’re ordering through a third-party app. BTW, since the bite is a digital-only menu item, you won’t be able to find it in-restaurant.

Courtesy of Noodles & Company

To celebrate the launch, Noodles & Company has a special offer that’ll score Noodles Rewards member an order of TRUFF Mac for only 750 points (which is half the points you need to snag any other regular-sized order). If you’re not a loyalty member yet, you can sign up on the Noodles Rewards mobile app and you’ll even receive an offer for a free small entrée simply for signing up.