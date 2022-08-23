Deals
These National Waffle Day 2022 deals include Waffle House, Eggo, and more.

Snap Up These Sweet Waffle Day Deals To Make Breakfast Last All Day Long

Don’t forget the whipped cream and syrup!

By Daffany Chan
Donkey had the right idea in Shrek when he said he’d make waffles in the morning. TBH, I think every day should start with waffles — if not every day, at least National Waffle Day should. To Give yourself a treat on Waffle Day on Aug. 24, check out these sweet deals.

Dash

On Aug. 24, Dash is partnering with Wafels & Dinges at its Bryant Park location in New York City to give away 200 waffles with the code “DASH.” Dash’s Waffle Week, which runs through Aug. 27, includes discounts and giveaways that will be announced on Facebook and Instagram.

Dash

