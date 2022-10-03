It’s the happiest Taco Tuesday!
Get ready to have the ultimate Taco Tuesday feast, because Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. Plus, you don’t have to break the bank to complete your tasty spread, because these eight National Taco Day deals from Taco Bell, El Pollo Loco, and more will save you some serious cash.
On Oct. 4, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can score 10 mini tacos for $2. The deal is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations, and can be redeemed in-stores or via the 7NOW delivery app.