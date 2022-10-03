Food
Check out these National Taco Day deals from Taco Bell, Del Taco, and more.

All The Taco Day Deals You Won’t Want To Miss From Taco Bell & More

It’s the happiest Taco Tuesday!

By Jillian Giandurco
Courtesy of Taco Bell

Get ready to have the ultimate Taco Tuesday feast, because Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. Plus, you don’t have to break the bank to complete your tasty spread, because these eight National Taco Day deals from Taco Bell, El Pollo Loco, and more will save you some serious cash.

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

7-Eleven

On Oct. 4, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can score 10 mini tacos for $2. The deal is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations, and can be redeemed in-stores or via the 7NOW delivery app.

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Tap