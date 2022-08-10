Enjoy The Unofficial Dessert Of Summer With All These S’mores Day Deals

All that’s missing is a campfire.
S’mores may be a campfire classic, but the chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow combo can sweeten up any occasion. National S’mores Day 2022 is on Aug. 10, and you can snag deals on freebies and discounts from Stuffed Puffs, Ritz Bits, and more to celebrate.
You can score a free bag of Stuffed Puffs by sharing the official giveaway post on Twitter. Once you’ve shared it, the brand will send you a link to your free bag from Walmart and grocery delivery app Ibotta.