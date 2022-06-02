Hit Up These 8 Doughnut Day Freebie Spots For The Ultimate Sugar Rush

No cap, this might be the sweetest holiday.
National Doughnut Day is back on June 3, and all your favorite shops are giving away freebies. From Krispy Kreme to Dunkin’ and local bakeries, find your doughnut fix in the form of free delectable circles of fried dough.
On Friday, June 3, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut of your choice (no purchase necessary). Take your pick of glazed, filled, or sprinkled. Two is better than one when you can get Original Glazed dozens for $1 with purchase of any dozen.