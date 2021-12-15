7 Tasty National Cupcake Day Deals To Score You Free Sweets

You can also get free cinnamon rolls and pastries!
National Cupcake Day is Wednesday, Dec. 15, and what better excuse to treat yourself to some cupcakes than a good, old fashioned deal?
Celebrate with these seven National Cupcake Day 2021 deals from Baked By Melissa, Georgetown Cupcake, McDonald’s, and more.
On Dec. 15, Baked By Melissa is offering $20 off the Holiday Party Cupcakes - 100 Pack online and in stores. Online orders can use the code “CUPCAKEDAY” to secure the deal.
There’s no code necessary for in-person purchases.