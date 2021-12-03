You can save on cookie delivery, too.
National Cookie Day is on Saturday, Dec. 4, and it’s the perfect reason to lean into the treats of the holiday season. Celebrate on the cheap with tasty deals from some of your fave cookie spots, like Insomnia and Mrs. Fields.
Enter Nestlé Toll House’s Cookie Comfort Pack giveaway before 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 4, 2021, for your chance to win one of three special kits.
They’re packed with cookie dough and exclusive cookie-themed goodies like an oven mitt and socks.