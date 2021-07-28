National Chicken Wing Day is right around the corner on Thursday, July 29, giving you the perfect excuse to score your spicy or zesty favorites on a discount. There might be a nationwide wing shortage right now (because who can resist those Buffalo or BBQ sauce cravings?), but there are plenty of steals on both bone-in and boneless wings to take advantage of this year. Make sure to catch all these National Chicken Wing Day deals for 2021 on July 29 to tantalize your tastebuds without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re team boneless or bone-in, get ready to feast on all the brined, baked, fried, or grilled wings your stomach can handle. This year, a lot of retailers are offering buy one, get one free deals on your wings of choice, meaning you can mix and match your favorite sauces and preparation styles for double the goodness. There are plenty of dine-in and delivery offerings available, but remember that when eating at a restaurant or picking up your wings, you’ll want to make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health rules. From Buffalo Wild Wings to Hooters, here are all the retailers that are participating this year.

1. 7-Eleven

You can take advantage of two different BOGO deals at 7-Eleven on July 29 depending on whether you want to enjoy your wings delivered or in-store (or both).

If you want to take advantage of the BOGO delivery deal, simply order a five-count of bone-in wings (in spicy, regular, or buffalo) through the 7-Eleven app and you’ll get five wings for free with your delivery. A fan of boneless chicken wings? Participating locations will also be offering BOGO boneless chicken wing skewers in hot honey, sweet sriracha, or classic breaded flavors. All you have to do is sign up to be a 7Rewards loyalty member to take advantage of this deal.

2. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering fans a BOGO deal on boneless wings on July 29. If you get an order of wings, you’ll get another one completely on the house. Different locations have different rules on whether the deal is just dine-in or also available for carryout orders, so you might want to consider calling your closest Buffalo Wild Wings to check ahead of time.

3. Hooters

A fan of both boneless and bone-in wings? Dine-in Hooters customers can score a ~fire~ BOGO deal at participating locations nationwide on July 29. When you order 10 wings in any style (including Bacon Wrapped Wings or Original-Style Breaded Wings), you’ll get 10 boneless wings for free.

4. Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House locations are making the best of the nationwide wing shortage by offering a giveaway centered on their “zingers,” which are basically boneless buttermilk chicken tenders that are tossed in one of 17 different sauces.

To win one of 50 $50 Miller’s Ale House gift cards, you have until July 29 to follow @millersalehouse on Instagram, like their “National Zing Day” giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments using the hashtags #millersalehouse and #nationalzingday.

5. Perdue

Want to make your wings at home? Until July 29, you can score 10% off your order of Perdue chicken wings when you use the code WINGDAY on the Perdue Farms website. In addition, Perdue will be offering almost $30 off its ready-to-cook National Chicken Wing Day bundle, which features 15 pounds of frozen chicken wings for only $69.99 (or $1.50 per serving).

6. St. Louis Bar & Grill

Are you based in Canada? St. Louis Bar & Grill is giving fans a tasty deal on wings as well as the opportunity to win a year’s worth of wings (aka a pound of wings a week for 52 weeks). Until July 30, residents of Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick can enter on the company’s website by ticking off social media actions like visiting the company on Instagram, signing up for their e-club, and giving them a “like” on Facebook.

In addition, when you order delivery through SkipTheDishes (which is free until Aug. 1), you can score three pounds of bone-in or 30 boneless wings with fries and garlic dill sauce for only $30.

7. Thighstop

Wingstop’s Thighstop is putting its own twist on National Chicken Wing Day. On July 29, you can score two free bone-in thighs tossed in your sauce of choice with a minimum purchase of $15. The online-only deal is valid through DoorDash or when you order on Thighstop.com.

8. Wing It On!

Until July 28, you can enter to score a $50 gift card from a Wing It On! location by following the company on Facebook, liking their post on the giveaway, then commenting and tagging a friend you’d want to grab some wings with. You can comment as many times as you want for additional entries. If you share the post, you’ll get an extra five entries into the contest. The winner will be announced on July 29.

9. Wing Shack

This year, Wing Shack is giving members of its Wing Club some special savings. While it’s currently staying mum on what customers can expect for July 29, it’ll be sending its “best deal of the year” to members come Thursday. You can sign up for free to be among the first to know.