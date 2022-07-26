Don’t miss the Del Taco and Beyond Meat deals, either!
National Chicken Finger Day is on July 27, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with your favorite chicken bite at a discount.
From crispy sandwiches to tasty nuggets, these seven National Chicken Finger Day 2022 deals from Raising Cane’s, Wendy’s, and more have got you covered.
From July 27 to July 30, members of Raising Cane’s Caniac Club rewards program can redeem an order of free Chicken Fingers at participating locations by swiping their Caniac Club card, placing an order online or via the mobile app, or scanning the QR code in the app.