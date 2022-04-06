Score A Free Chipotle Burrito With These National Burrito Day Deals

Don’t forget about free queso.
April 7 is National Burrito Day, and you can celebrate with these deals on burritos, plus guac and queso for days. With spots like Chipotle and Qdoba offering up discounts, you don’t want to miss out.
Burrito meets metaverse on Roblox, where the first 100,000 players to roll a burrito will earn “Burrito Bucks” to use on a free burrito or regular entrée in the real world. A bonus for Chipotle reward members, use code “NBD2022” for a free side or topping of queso blanco.