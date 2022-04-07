You Have A Chance To Score $1K With These National Beer Day Deals

Cheers to that.
There’s no better reason to crack open a cold one than to celebrate National Beer Day on April 7, if you’re 21 or older, of course. From Budweiser to Busch Light’s $10,000 giveaway, these breweries are raising a bar on the National Beer Day 2022 deals.
Busch Light is giving away $10,000 in cold hard cash through CashApp to fans that share why they deserve some beer money on Twitter. Each winner gets $20 each, plus the first and last winners get a whopping $1,000 to treat their friends, or everyone at the bar, to a round too.