Mother's Day
Mother's Day 2022 food deals on pizza, burgers, ice cream, and more.

Score Free Cake, Ice Cream, And Pizza With These Mother’s Day Deals

So many freebies!

By Jillian Giandurco
Shutterstock

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, which means it’s time to treat the mom (and mother figures) in your life to a day full of sweet snacks and even sweeter deals.

Score a free cake, free pretzels, and more with these Mother’s Day 2022 food deals.

Shutterstock

Cracker Barrel

Give mom a much-deserved breakfast in bed from Cracker Barrel with the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket. This to-go meal comes complete with all the fixin’s, and if you pre-order yours before May 8, you’ll receive a bonus $10 digital gift card.

Courtesy of Cracker Barrel

Tap