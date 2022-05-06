So many freebies!
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, which means it’s time to treat the mom (and mother figures) in your life to a day full of sweet snacks and even sweeter deals.
Score a free cake, free pretzels, and more with these Mother’s Day 2022 food deals.
Give mom a much-deserved breakfast in bed from Cracker Barrel with the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket. This to-go meal comes complete with all the fixin’s, and if you pre-order yours before May 8, you’ll receive a bonus $10 digital gift card.