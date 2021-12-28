Score A Free 6-Pack Of Miller Lite With This NYE Deal

There are only a few days left until that giant Times Square ball counts down the new year, which means it’s time to start stocking up on drinks. No, it’s not too early to start your party prep, especially because Miller Lite’s New Year’s Eve 2021 beer rebate is reimbursing party-goers 21 or older who buy their beers in advance.

Everyone loves a good New Year’s party, and Miller Lite wants to extend the fun times to people who usually hang back to keep everyone else stocked up. With the hope of helping liquor store owners/employees take the night off early this year, Miller Lite introduced a New Year’s Eve 2021 rebate to incentivize an early purchase. Through Dec. 30, Miller Lite will reimburse you for one 6-pack of pilsners as a “thank you” for buying your New Year’s Eve drinks ahead of time.

Here’s how it works: After you buy your 6-pack of Miller Lite, use this link to get to the rebate page. The page will ask you for your birthday before letting you through, and if you’re on your laptop, you’ll need to enter your phone number to receive the offer. Tap the link sent to you via text, and upload a picture of your receipt to receive your pre-tax price rebate (or a 50% rebate in some states). Don’t forget to include the name of the store you bought your beers from, the date of purchase, and the name of the product you purchased.

FYI: You won’t be able to receive a rebate for 6-packs ordered with delivery, either from an online purchase or through a delivery service — but you can get reimbursed using your receipt for online orders you pick up in person, according to a Miller Lite spokesperson.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It’s important to note that you need to have Venmo or PayPal in order to get your money back. If you don’t, Miller Lite will send you a notification with information on how to set up an account. You’ll only have 30 days to accept the payment before the rebate funds are forfeited.

The rebate is only valid for one 6-pack of Miller Lites purchased between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30. Receipts can be uploaded through Jan. 6, 2022, but if I were you, I wouldn’t wait that long. The offer is only available while supplies last, so it’s best to get your receipt in early, and your 6-pack even earlier.

Start your 2022 off right with some Miller Lites and a few extra bucks in your pocket. But before you head out to the nearest liquor store, be sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.