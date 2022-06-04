Michelle's Post For Jill's Birthday Is All About Their FLOTUS Friendship

First lady Dr. Jill Biden and former first lady Michelle Obama are friendship goals, and all you have to do is look at their social media to prove it. Dr. Biden celebrated her 71st birthday on June 3, and Obama shared a post on Instagram and Twitter in honor of her BFF’s (Best FLOTUS Friend) birthday. For real: Michelle Obama’s Instagram birthday wish for Jill Biden was such a cute friend moment.

In the post, Obama wrote, “Happy birthday, Jill! You have been such a wonderful friend to me over the years—and now as @FLOTUS, you’re inspiring so many around the world. Thank you for leading with such grace and dignity. You deserve to be celebrated today! 🎉” The heartfelt photo shared by Obama shows her arm around Dr. Biden as they candidly smiled. The throwback photo, which was taken on Feb. 28, 2011 during Barack Obama’s first term as president, was from when the pair delivered remarks to the National Governors' Association about their initiative to support America’s military families.

The first lady spent her birthday weekend in the beachside town of Rehoboth, Delaware with President Joe Biden and one of her sisters, a spokesperson for Dr. Biden told People. According to the spokesperson, she wanted to enjoy a bike ride or two while being with her family. It sounded like much needed downtime for the busy first lady, who is also a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. Did I mention, she is the only first lady in history to have a full-time job while also serving as FLOTUS.

In her recent cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “I am a woman who loves to work … I understand a woman’s need to have something for herself.” Both Dr. Biden and Obama have been outspoken on women’s rights and gender equality. Among the many things that bond the women together, Obama is deeply passionate about education too. She spoke to Vogue about her dedication to educating young girls through the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, saying “Every single girl deserves the chance to pursue her passions and fulfill her boundless potential.”

As they continue to be role models for women across the world, it’s sweet to see the first ladies being besties for life.