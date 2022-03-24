You can’t cheer on an empty stomach.
March Madness enters the Sweet 16 Round on March 24, and even if your bracket is busted, you can still get in on some sweet food deals.
Stock up on snacks for every game through April 4 with these March Madness 2022 deals from Krispy Kreme, Taco Bell, and more.
Bring your bracket (on paper, in an app, or online) to Krispy Kreme between March 24 and March 27 and receive one free Original Glazed Doughnut each day.
You can also grab a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 by joining Krispy Kreme Rewards through April 4.