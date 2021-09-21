These Libra Season Memes Will Have You Ready For The Fun Vibes

With tight-laced Virgo season coming to a close, here comes Libra season, bringing (hopefully) the space everyone needs to unwind, decompress, and maybe get a little wild. After all, Libras are known for being the sign of the scales, and what would life be like without a healthy dose of harmony and balance? So here are some top-notch Libra season memes to help you make the best of the next month, no matter the highs and lows that may come your way.

Get ready folks, because in 2021, Libra season could be a bumpy ride. It kicks off on Sept. 22, the same day as the autumnal equinox, which officially marks the first day of fall. And as the planets travel through space, six celestial bodies will be moving into retrograde, including Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. So if you feel a powerful shift in energy once this new season takes hold, don’t be scared to move into this fresh (and hopefully better) life chapter. Encourage yourself to find harmony and balance in the chaos, even if that means doing something you wouldn’t normally do. So go ahead — make some “bad” decisions if the situation calls for it.

Ruled by Venus, Libras are characteristically outgoing, open-minded, and diplomatic, which is quite a change from Virgo season’s analytical (OK, fine, it’s just critical) energy. So is it any surprise some people are ready for this shakeup?

Libra season is all about finding that equilibrium — whether it’s in work, relationships, money, or spirituality. If you’re swamped with work, consider taking a day off to decompress. But if you’re typically all about that party lifestyle, you may want to think about taking some time alone to recenter yourself. Don’t jump into anything too soon, and remember, life is all about taking the highs and the lows in stride.

If Virgo season was all about hunkering down and getting to work for you, then your Libra season should be focused on letting loose and having fun. Now is the time to relax and appreciate the fruits of your labor — and thank heavens for that, because we could all use a little more fun and relaxation in our lives, Libra season or not.