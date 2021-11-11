Krispy Kreme’s New Pie-Flavored Doughnuts Will Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Menu

There’s already so much to the be thankful for this Thanksgiving: a new Taylor Swift album, a new Adele album... and now, you can add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to that list. Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts are here, and there are four new flavors that will complement your holiday menu perfectly. With two new pie-inspired flavors, Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving 2021 doughnuts are a must-buy this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the limited-time sweets.

Thanks to Krispy Kreme’s latest doughnut lineup, Thanksgiving isn’t just about turkey and stuffing anymore, because you can add one (or all) of Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving doughnut flavors to your menu. The flavors include: Dutch Apple Pie, Cranberry Orange, Pecan Pie, and The Gobbler. The doughnut company’s Thanksgiving Collection was created with the intention to inspire “Gobbles of Gratitude,” and it’s available in stores and online until Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25.

Jelly-filled doughnuts meet their match with the new Dutch Apple Pie and Cranberry Orange Doughnuts. Made with an apple pie filling, the Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut is topped with cinnamon streusel cookie crumbs, an icing lattice, and dipped in caramel for a pie you can eat with your hands. Meanwhile, the Cranberry Orange Doughnut reinvents your favorite Turkey Day side with a cranberry filling, cranberry orange icing, and an icing drizzle for extra sweetness.

The Pecan Pie Doughnut is a classic Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut that’s been dipped in a gooey butter tart filling and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles. Lastly, save a turkey and eat a doughnut with The Gobbler Doughnut. The Gobbler is a heart-shaped doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, covered with sprinkles, and decorated with a fondant turkey face and pretzel legs.

A single doughnut costs $2.29, while the Thanksgiving Dozen will run you $18.49.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Everyone knows that presentation is key, which is why Krispy Kreme is also offering a new limited-edition Thanksgiving Collection box to take your sweets to the next level. The festive take-home packaging even includes a space for custom notes so you can express your gratitude before gifting the goodies to a friend, co-worker, or SO. You can spread the love even further when you upload a picture of your Thanksgiving Breakfast Feast to Instagram with the hashtag #GobblesOfGratitude and tag the doughnut company in the post.

If you’re planning to get your doughnut fill in stores, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.