Krispy Kreme Is Selling A Doughnut That Looks like A Strawberry Supermoon

Get ready to celebrate June’s upcoming full moon with a new limited-time treat: Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut. The chain is dropping the sweet creation on the same day as the upcoming Strawberry Supermoon. Of course, just like the astronomic event, you can expect Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Supermoon doughnut to be totally out-of-this world.

Krispy Kreme’s new Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut will hit participating nationwide locations on the same day of the final supermoon of 2021: Thursday, June 24. The rare event is a stargazer’s dream, since the moon will look bigger and brighter than usual due to its close orbital position to Earth.

Though the moon won’t actually look pink (the astrological happening actually gets its name from the fact that it occurs during strawberry harvesting season in the U.S. northeast), Krispy Kreme’s special-edition doughnut gets a colorful twist. It features a Strawberry Kreme filled doughnut that’s covered in Strawberries and Kreme icing. It’s all finished off with “moon dust” that’s made out of bits of graham crackers. The ‘Gram-worthy creation is certainly a great way to kick off your stargazing parties on Thursday.

If you’d like to pick up some of the special-edition doughnuts, you can purchase them in-store or online on June 24. The treats are also available in Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Supermoon assorted dozen. Perfect for sharing, you’ll get a combo of six Original Glazed doughnuts and six Strawberry Supermoon Doughnuts. To pre-order the assorted dozen, just head to the Krispy Kreme website where you can opt for either delivery or pick-up. Make sure to place your pre-order by noon on Wednesday, June 23 so that you can get them in time for the big day. BTW, the doughnuts are only available while supplies last on June 24, so you’ll want to order them ASAP before they disappear for good.

When heading to Krispy Kreme to get the special-edition doughnuts and celebrate 2021’s last supermoon, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.