Krispy Kreme Launched A Lemonade Doughnut Collection That’s Pure Summer

Krispy Kreme dropped a new Lemonade Glaze doughnut collection that’ll add a sweet and sour combo to your usual treats. Krispy Kreme’s Lemonade Glaze collection, which dropped on Monday, June 7, includes four new doughnuts that are totally ‘Gram-worthy. You’ll want to kick off your summer with Krispy Kreme’s new Lemonade Glaze doughnut collection while you can.

Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy the special lineup of doughnuts at participating U.S. stores through June 20. Each bite of the lemonade-flavored doughnuts will have you feeling like you’re sippin’ on the classic summer beverage, and you can get this taste of summer with the new Lemonade Glaze on four new doughnuts.

First up is the Lemonade Glazed Doughnut, which features an Original Glazed doughnut topped with the new Lemonade Glaze. If you’d like your Lemonade Glazed doughnut filled with Lemon Kreme on the inside (for double the lemony flavor, of course!), you’ll want to check out the Lemonade Glazed Lemon Kreme Doughnut. Of course, the classic summertime sip has plenty of fruity varieties, and so do these new treats — the Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut is a pink creation that features strawberry and lemon icing on top of a Lemonade Glazed doughnut. Finally, there’s the Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut, which starts off with a Pink Lemonade doughnut and is finished off with Lemonade Glaze, lemon buttercream, and pink sugar.

The pricing for the new doughnuts, both individually and for a dozen, will depend on the location.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

To celebrate the launch, Krispy Kreme is offering fans a BOGO deal on National Best Friend Day, which is Tuesday, June 8. All you’ll have to do is buy one Lemonade Glaze doughnut, and you’ll get one for free to share with your BFF. If you need another reason to check out these sweet treats, just take one look at the bites. With pink and yellow icing, these make for the perfect summer ‘Gram.

When you head to Krispy Kreme for your freshly squeezed treats, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.