Krispy Kreme Is Now Giving Vaccinated Customers 2 Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme got everyone’s attention at the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout when the chain announced free doughnuts for all vaccinated customers. With the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Aug. 23, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal. The new Krispy Kreme free doughnut vaccine deal runs through Sept. 5, and it’s doubly sweet.

Have your vaccine card at the ready the next time you swing through the Krispy Kreme drive-thru, because you can get two free doughnuts. Plus, one of the Original Glazed freebies is shaped like a heart to celebrate the offer aptly dubbed the “Show Your Heart” campaign. To get your two free doughnuts daily at Krispy Kreme through Sept. 5, all you have to do is show your COVID-19 vaccination card that reflects you’ve received at least one shot. After showing your card, you’ll receive one free Original Glazed Doughnut and a free Original Glazed Heart Doughnut. There’s no catch and no purchase necessary: Just show your card and enjoy your freebies any time during operating hours.

In an Aug. 25 press release, Krispy Kreme pointed to the Aug. 23 FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 16 years and older as the impetus for this super sweet deal. (The vaccine was previously approved by the FDA for emergency use in December 2020.) The company said showing support with this deal is its way to help the country overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Krispy Kreme is also encouraging anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to go get the vaccine.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, said in the release, adding, “And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks.”

The double doughnut deal ends on Sept. 5, but Krispy Kreme will still honor the single free Original Glazed Doughnut deal with proof of vaccination through the end of 2021. Until then, celebrate your vaccination by doubling up on the doughnut goodness. When you head to get your freebies, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.