How To Score A *Free* Dozen Of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Through The End Of January

Krispy Kreme has a new offer that’s all about encouraging people across the country to do their part in the national blood shortage. For one week only, the chain is giving away free Original Glazed dozens of doughnuts to customers who donate blood. If you’re ready to help a nationwide effort while scoring a complimentary dozen, here’s how to get Krispy Kreme’s free doughnut deal in January 2022.

Krispy Kreme unveiled its free doughnut deal on Jan. 24, and it’s a limited-time offer aimed at helping the Red Cross during its blood shortage. ICYMI, Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis alert Jan. 11 amid the Omicron surge. According to the Red Cross, the organization is facing “the worst blood shortage in over a decade” that’s requiring the Red Cross to limit some blood distributions to hospitals. Krispy Kreme noted in its Jan. 24 press release about the free dozen deal that “severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the Red Cross blood supply.” In the Red Cross’ Jan. 11 notice, the organization urged eligible individuals to “make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible.”

To help, Krispy Kreme is giving you an extra incentive to give blood this month with its new deal, which will score you a free Original Glazed dozen when you donate blood through Jan. 31. Getting your complimentary dozen is super simple: Head to a participating Krispy Kreme location after donating blood via the Red Cross (or another reputable blood donation process) and show the cashier your donation band/sticker or proof of your donation on the Red Cross blood donor app. The offer is only available in-store or at drive-thru, and you can get one Original Glazed dozen per blood donation.

You can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). BTW, the Red Cross is in need of all types of blood, especially types O positive and O negative. To check if you’re eligible to donate, you’ll want to refer to the Red Cross donation eligibility guide, which details the requirements you must meet to safely donate blood as well as common reasons why people can’t donate. If you’re not sure, you should check with your doctor or healthcare provider to see if it’s safe for you to donate blood.

Before you head out to donate blood and score Krispy Kreme’s free dozen of doughnuts deal for a good cause, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules as well as the Red Cross’ safety guidelines.