KIND's Limited-Edition Pride Bars Are Back To Make Giving Back Delicious

It’s time to sweeten up Pride month with some new limited-edition snacks. KIND’s Pride 2021 bars and LGBTQ+ initiatives will certainly make giving back delicious this summer. To top it off, the festive bars feature a fan-favorite flavor and support a great cause, so they’re the perfect thing to snack on this summer.

The Pride month bars made a comeback as part of KIND’s Snack and Give Back Project, which supports different communities by releasing bars with special-edition wrappers and donating to non-profit organizations. Of course, KIND’s Pride bars are all about elevating the LGBTQ+ community. The bars feature a custom wrapper design with rainbow colors that pay tribute to the iconic Pride flag, and they come in a classic flavor — Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt — which means you can look forward to snacking on the blend of nuts, dark chocolate, and sea salt while celebrating Pride this year.

If you’d like to get festive with some KIND Pride bars, you can buy them online — while supplies last — at kindsnacks.com, Walmart.com, Boxed.com and Amazon.com or in-store at Whole Foods, CVS, Hy-vee, Hannaford’s, and Stop and Shop. You can buy an individual bar for around $1.30 or in a 12-count carton for $15.49, depending on the location.

Courtesy of KIND

Along with the custom bars, the brand will also be supporting the LGBTQ+ community with a $50,000 donation to the Ali Forney Center, which provides healthcare and shelter to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. To top it off, you can text “Pride” to 1-833-623-KIND and the brand will donate $1 to the Ali Forney Center for each text message received. KIND will also be lighting up the sky near The Stonewall Inn in New York City from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on June 23 and June 24, so make sure to keep an eye for rainbow-colored lights if you’re in the area.

When heading to the store to pick up some limited-edition KIND bars and celebrate Pride, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.