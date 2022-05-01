Kim K’s Outfit For The WHCD Brought *The Perfect* Level Of Sparkle

While the president is always the center of attention at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, audiences all over the nation couldn’t help but focus on Hollywood’s freshest first couple. As a style icon and media darling, Kim Kardashian is (of course) making an appearance at the political gala to dazzle — and to show off her newest plus-one, comedian and musician Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was so glamorous, I couldn’t help but do a double take.

Kardashian definitely showed up to make a statement: She wore a sparkling silver dress with a high neckline and a train that pooled around her feet. The look was so glam, she hardly needed to accessorize — the only jewelry she wore was a pinky ring and a pair of diamond studs. Her date, Davidson, was also dressed to impress. He sported a black velveteen suit, topped off with dark shades and black sneakers to complete the laid-back look. Together, the couple looked like they were ready to take over Washington, D.C. It really takes something extra to look that glam at an event nicknamed “Nerd Prom.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, Kardashian and Davidson looked absolutely radiant on the red carpet, smiling and whispering into one another’s ears. The two made things Instagram official on April 14, after Kardashian posted an adorable photo of the two at dinner, alongside the caption, “late nite snack.” The message may have been short, but it was clear: The two are definitely an item.

After a two-year hiatus, the WHCD is back (and better than ever), and it’s nice to see some familiar faces. Kardashian herself was invited to the event on behalf of ABC, as her new reality show The Kardashians made its April 14 debut on Hulu. But Kardashian and Davidson aren’t the only Hollywood headliners to make an appearance. Actress Drew Barrymore also attended the event, while comedian Trevor Noah hosted the night.

This is far from the first time Kardashian has made a presidential appearance: She was a guest at the dinner in 2012 with her mother, Kris Jenner. And in March 2020, she met up with former President Donald Trump to promote criminal justice reform at the White House. Who knows, in 2024, Kardashian could make a run for the Oval Office — Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the White House, anyone? I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hollywood celeb has made the transition from reality TV star to politics.