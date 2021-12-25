Kamala Harris Celebrated The Holiday Of Hope In Her Christmas IG Post

Holiday season at the White House may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s a chance to send a heartwarming message of gratitude to people all over the United States. It’s no secret the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of people celebrate the holidays, and according to Harris, there’s still a bright side to the struggles. Kamala Harris’ 2021 Christmas Instagram post highlights how important it is to stay hopeful during the holiday season, and it’s so comforting.

“Christmas is a holiday of hope,” she wrote in her Dec. 25 Instagram post, alongside a photo of her and her husband, first gentleman Doug Emhoff, arm-in-arm. “As we celebrate the birth of Jesus and the joy that he brought to the world — let us remember his message of love and light. On behalf of our family: Merry Christmas!” she added. Even before being sworn in as vice president in January 2021, Harris and Emhoff released a heartfelt holiday message that emphasized staying safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s gonna be a much smaller [celebration], and I think about all of the families who also are going to have ... an empty chair at the table because of someone they’ve lost,” Harris said, noting the importance of following proper health and safety guidelines to stay safe during the holidays.

Compared to her 2020 Christmas greeting, Harris’ message is filled with much more hope. Throughout the holiday season, Harris has been highlighting how important it is to get vaccinated if you haven’t already been, and to get your booster shot if you’re eligible. “Please, if you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated today. If you are vaccinated, get boosted,” she wrote in a Dec. 21 tweet. “Vaccines are safe and will save your life. We’ve lost too many people to this terrible virus,” she added.

As of Dec. 25, approximately 815,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, per The New York Times, and 52.1 million cases are spread across the country as the Omicron variant becomes the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the nation. So while the holiday season may feel a little more normal this year thanks to the vaccines, it’s still important to stay safe while gathering with friends, family, and loved ones.