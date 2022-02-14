This Throwback Valentine's Day Post From Joe to Jill Biden is So Adorable

Ah, Valentine’s Day: the perfect time to shutter your windows, lock your doors, and throw away the keys to your heart. Just kidding — love is in the air, and people all over the country can feel it, including politicians at the White House. President Joe Biden’s Valentine’s Day post to his wife, first lady Jill Biden, features a throwback photo that’s so adorable, it’ll give you the warm fuzzies for sure.

“You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly,” Biden wrote in his Feb. 14 Instagram post, right alongside an old film photo of the young couple sitting and smiling together on a beach shore. Jill is poised in front of Joe, and the two are absolutely glowing. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he added. This charming first couple has one of the most heartwarming relationship stories in White House history. The two met in 1975, per Insider, when Biden’s brother introduced them to one another. Although Jill didn’t agree to get hitched to Biden right away, she admitted the spark was always there. “Joe often tells people that I didn't agree to marry him until the fifth time he asked me,” she said during her speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. “The truth is, I loved him from the start.”

A few hours later on Feb. 14, the official @POTUS Instagram account tweeted another adorable tribute, showing a video montage of the POTUS and FLOTUS in and around the White House set to an acoustic cover of Tina Turner’s “The Best.” Come for the romantic music, stay to see Joe surprise Jill with a bouquet of flowers.

Before meeting one another, both Biden and Jill were reckoning with the aftermath of previous relationships. Biden’s first marriage ended in tragedy when his wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and daughter, Naomi Biden, died in a car accident. And Jill was going through some turmoil of her own, though less tragic — when she met Biden in 1975, she was in the middle of a turbulent divorce from her first husband Bill Stevenson. Still, the two hit it off when they first began dating, and after Jill’s first marriage ended in a civil divorce in May 1975, she and Biden got married in June 1977. From Biden’s throwback Valentine’s Day post alone, it’s clear how happy the couple was.

Now, in 2022, their relationship seems to be stronger than ever. The two have been through the best and the worst of the political arena together, and throughout the years, they’ve remained supportive of one another — even after Biden took on the heavy burden of the U.S. presidency in 2021. So when it comes to love, it looks like the president and first lady are holding it down at the White House.