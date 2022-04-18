Easter is always a special occasion at the White House, and after a two-year hiatus, the festivities are back and better than ever. To commemorate the celebration on April 18, the day after Easter, first lady Jill Biden wore her Sunday (er, Monday) best, and it was the perfect floral-filled outfit for such a lighthearted holiday. Jill Biden’s outfit at the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll was so festive, I just can’t decide what I love about it the most.

Sure, we’ve all heard about how standard it is to sport floral patterns in the spring time, but honestly, it’s always a statement look — especially on the first lady. So while Miranda Priestly may roll her eyes and quip, “florals for spring? Groundbreaking,” to Biden’s colorful Easter outfit, the FLOTUS has never looked better. In fact, Biden was all smiles during this year’s Easter celebration. She sported a pink floral dress with splashes of orange, fuchsia, and green, and topped the outfit off with a jewel-toned violet coat, relaxed wedges, and bright pink gloves. Even though the day was gloomy with April showers, Biden’s outfit sparkled with some major Mrs. Frizzle vibes.

As a teacher herself, Biden made sure to highlight the importance of education before the holiday competition, the theme for which was “EGGucation.”

“Education never stops. The determined spirit of education is what we wanted to honor in this Easter Egg Roll. So, we turned the South Lawn into a school community.” Biden said in her April 18 address. “Welcome to your house, the People's House. Happy Easter!”

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The celebration included more than a few fun activities for the kids who gathered around with their families. Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth popped up for a children’s book reading, the Marine marching band played a few tunes, and there were plenty of photo ops with some adorable Easter bunnies. The festivities were the perfect way to kick off the season, and to re-start the annual tradition after a two-year hiatus.

That’s one of the best things about spring — even though the clouds are sometimes filled with April showers, the sun always comes out again.