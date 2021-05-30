Jeni's New Wedding Cake Ice Cream Will Have You Saying "I Do" To Dessert

There’s a new ice cream flavor that’ll have you saying “I do” to dessert this summer. Jeni’s Splended Ice Creams is releasing a new flavor that’s inspired by a classic wedding cake with flavors of vanilla cake and fruit. Jeni’s wedding cake ice cream flavor is certainly a tasty combo that you’ll want to share with your BFF or SO this summer.

Jeni’s wedding cake flavor, which drops on June 1, is all about celebrating love. The ice cream pays tribute to the classic sweet treat with a decadent blend of “vanilla cake with lemon, blackberries and buttercream icing,” per the brand. Since each mouthful of the dessert will have you seeing hearts, it’s a great treat to bring to any event for sharing this summer. To make things even more festive, each pint is printed with an actual speech that the brand’s founder, Jeni Britton Bauer, gave at a wedding she officiated in November 2018.

If you’d like to pick up a pint of Jeni’s wedding cake flavor for your next gathering (or for yourself), you can order the ice cream on the Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams app beginning June 1. The flavor will also hit shelves at retailers beginning June 8, and it’ll cost you $12 for a pint. BTW, since the flavor is only available for a limited time while supplies last, it’s a good idea to shop quickly before it disappears.

Jeni's Wedding Cake ice cream flavor is the ultimate dessert. Courtesy of Jeni's

To celebrate the newest flavor, the brand is also featuring “Candid Frozen Moments” clips of couples sharing their love story on social media. Since the clips will begin dropping on June 3, you’ll want to keep an eye out on Jeni’s Instagram for all the romance.

If you decide to head to the store to pick up Jeni’s new wedding cake flavor and add a festive touch to your summer, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.