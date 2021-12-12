Here's How To Use Instagram's New "Take A Break" Feature To Set Daily Time Limits

There’s a new Instagram feature that’ll remind you to put a pause on the endless scrolling. Instagram’s “Take a Break” feature dropped on Dec. 7, and it prompts users to stop using the app after a certain amount of time. It’s certainly a handy update if you’re trying to limit your screen time, because we all know what it feels like to fall into an IG hole. Here’s everything you need to know about Instagram’s Take a Break feature, including where to find it, how to use it, and more.

Instagram’s Take a Break feature is available exclusively for iPhone users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia — and it’s rolling out globally for all users in early 2022. You may have seen the notifications on your app suggesting that you turn your Take a Break reminders on, and wondered what they were. The new Take a Break tool expands on Instagram’s existing time management feature, Daily Limit, which is available for both iPhone and Android users. To give you a refresher on Daily Limit, the feature notifies you when you’ve hit the total amount of time you’d like to spend on Instagram each day.

Rather than a daily notification, Take a Break will suggest you to stop using the app depending on the duration of time you’ve set your reminders at — whether it’s after 10 minutes, 20 minutes, or more. In addition to the time reminder, you’ll also be shown suggestions on quick things you can do during your break to unwind, such as taking a few breaths. Check out this guide on how to navigate Instagram’s Take a Break feature.

Where to find Instagram’s Take A Break feature

1. Open your Instagram app (again, Instagram’s Take a Break is only available for iPhone users) and tap your profile picture in the bottom menu bar.

2. Select the three stacked lines at the top-right corner of the page, then tap “Your Activity.”

3. In the Time tab, tap “Set a reminder to take breaks.”

4. A pop-up will then open, where you’ll be able to turn on and off the Take a Break feature.

Courtesy of Instagram

How to use Instagram’s Take a Break feature

In the “Reminder to take breaks” pop up, you can decide how often you’d like your reminders to pop up. There is the option to be notified after 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

When it’s time for your break, you’ll be shown a pop up time reminder on the app. It also suggests you to do the following relaxing activities during your break: take a few breaths, write down what you’re thinking, listen to your favorite song, or do something on your to-do list.

How to change or turn off Instagram’s Take a Break feature

You can modify or turn off your Take a Break notifications at any time. Simply return to the “Set a reminder to take breaks” section in the Time tab of your app, and select the new time reminder you’d like, or “off” if you’d like to put a pause on notifications.

Now that you know how to use Instagram’s Take a Break feature, you can rest assured knowing that you’re tracking your time while scrolling.