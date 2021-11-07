IHOP's New Winter Wonderland Pancakes Look Like A Sweet Snowscape

Get ready to light up meal time with some seriously festive bites. IHOP dropped its new lineup for the holidays, and it features Winter Wonderland pancakes that look like a sweet snowscape. IHOP’s 2021 holiday menu will have you ringing in the season with so much cheer.

IHOP’s holiday menu has finally returned to participating nationwide locations, which means fans can once again put a jolly spin on their favorite bites for a limited time. There are both new and returning menu items you’ll want to check out. Start your mornings with the new Winter Wonderland pancakes ($10.39), which feature a stack of buttermilk flapjacks topped with blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and powdered sugar snow. There’s also the new Cranberry Vanilla pancakes ($10.39), which start off with buttermilk flapjacks and are decorated with vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, whipped topping, and powdered sugar. Pumpkin Spice Pancakes ($10.39) are also making a return in 2021. In case you need a refresher, the flapjacks are made with real pumpkin, seasonal spices, and whipped topping.

If you’re looking for a savory offering, you’ll want to check out the new Cali Roasted Turkey Melt, which comes with roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese, roasted cheery tomatoes, avocado, and mayo all served on grilled multigrain bread. To pair with your bites, there’s the new Frozen Hot Chocolate Milkshake ($7.49), which combines vanilla ice cream, real milk, and hot chocolate. The chilly treat is topped with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and mini marshmallows for extra sweetness.

IHOP also dropped the new Holiday Celebrations Family Feast ($24.99), which is perfect for sharing during your upcoming parties and movie nights. It comes with four servings each of scrambled eggs and has browns, as well as eight hickory-smoked bacon strips or eight pork sausage links, and eight buttermilk pancakes. Of course, you'll also get sides of vanilla bean mouse, cranberry topping, blue vanilla sauce, and mini marshmallows to decorate your flapjacks as you’d like. BTW, the Holiday Celebrations Family Feast is available exclusively through IHOP ‘n Go, which means you won’t be able to order it in-restaurant.

IHOP

For children under 12 years and under, there’s the new Jr. Winter Wonderland Combo ($4.99), which comes with one Winter Wonderland pancake, one hickory-smoked bacon strip, one pork sausage link, and one scrambled egg.

Before heading to IHOP to get a taste of the 2021 holiday menu, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.