If you haven’t noticed, the yassification meme has had Twitter in a pretty tight chokehold since the beginning of November. The meme takes an image of a pop culture reference or high profile person and edits it to look, well, yassified, aka super glam and Photoshopped. Because of it, we’ve been blessed with outrageous makeovers of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Annabelle Doll, and even Pennywise. It looks like the yassification meme won’t rest until the whole world has been yassified, so here’s what you need to know about how to yassify a picture so you can join in on the fun.

You know that weird feeling you get when you try to explain a TikTok sound to someone? That’s how I feel trying to explain yassification. The best I can do is give you the Urban Dictionary definition, which describes “yassification” as “The action of making someone more yass.” It shouldn’t make sense... but it kinda does. If not, maybe seeing some examples might help.

This post from the official Twitter account of the Minions takes Gru to a whole new level, while this post from Yassify Bot gives the Quaker Oats man the girlboss treatment. And of course, the tweet from @CowgirlProzac that made the meme take off: the yassification of Toni Collette in Hereditary.

According to Know Your Meme, the tweet that actually started the trend was posted on Nov. 6 by @BakLavaLamp. Though the post doesn’t use the words “yassify” or “yassification,” the tweet definitely gave the Succession cast members the yassify treatment with younger-looking faces, cleaner beards, finer jawlines — the works.

The trend has since spawned the creation of the Yassify Bot on Twitter, an account that will yassify just about any picture on the Internet. After joining Twitter in November 2021, the account has racked up more than 157,000 followers, and shows no signs of slowing down. Which means the yassification meme is here to stay, people.

It’s glam; it’s camp; it’s chic — and it’s so easy to make your own. As long as you know your way around FaceApp, yassifying a picture is simpler than you’d think.

How To Yassify A Picture

The best part about the yassification meme is that you don’t have to be an expert at Photoshop to participate, because all the editing can be done in Face App. Here’s what you do:

Download FaceApp from the App Store or Google Play.

You will need to purchase FaceApp Pro in order to have access to all the prime editing tools. You can try the free trial for three days, or pay $2.50 a month ($29.99 a year). If you can’t justify spending $2.50 a month on a meme, you can always submit your photos to the Yassify Bot and hope they do it for you. But just know, according to their bio, they are taking “requests only for tips currently.”

Either select the picture you want to yassify from your camera roll or take a picture in the app directly.

From there, you will be able to make all sorts of changes to your picture. After playing around in the app, I discovered a few clutch tools to yassify your photos:

The Smooth Skin feature under “Skin.”

The Teen feature under “Age” for a more youthful yassification.

Playing around with the “Impressions” options (my favorites are Silk and Hollywood).

Adding a beard with the “Beards” feature.

Changing hair styles under “Hair Styles.”

Adjusting your smile with “Smiles.”

Adding cheekbones, a sharp chin, and more with “Sizes.”

You can edit a pic until you find a caricature that meets your liking. While it’s fun to play around with the app — and see the ridiculous results — it’s important to remember what the meme is all about. In an interview with BuzzFeed on Nov. 15, Yassify Bot’s Denver Adams said of the yassify trend, “The bottom line is it’s a satire of this ageist technology and insane beauty standards through these artificial intelligence apps.”