McDonald’s is taking things to the next level with the return of the McRib on Monday, Nov. 1. To pay tribute to the almighty sandwich’s 40th anniversary, the fast food chain is giving away a limited number of McRib NFTs that’ll add a tasty twist to your digital collection. If you’re ready to try your luck at getting your favorite bite in digital form, here’s how to win a McRib NFT from the McDonald’s sweepstakes.

McDonald’s unveiled its first-ever NFT on Oct. 28 — just in time for the return of the McRib at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time beginning Nov. 1. Since it’s the 40th anniversary of the McRib, the chain has created an exclusive McRib NFT that depicts the BBQ pork goodness in all its glory. ICYDK, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are certificates of ownership for visual art — that means you could score unique access to a digital version of the McRib that’s available even when it disappears from menus. To celebrate the launch, McDonald’s is giving away McRib NFTs to 10 lucky winners in a new Twitter sweepstakes that begins on Nov. 1.

To enter, simply follow McDonald’s official Twitter account @McDonalds and retweet the brand’s Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your account. BTW, it’s important that your account is set to public to be eligible for the sweepstakes.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

The brand will select 10 lucky winners who will each receive a McRib NFT by Nov. 12, so it’s a good idea keep an eye on your DMs around then.

Since McDonald’s NFT sweepstakes officially ends on Nov. 7, you’ll want to enter ASAP for your chance to own a piece of fast food history.

Before heading to McDonald’s to kick off the return of McRib season on Nov. 1, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.