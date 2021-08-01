You Can Win Thousands Of Dollars In Prizes In Dunkin's Carnival Game

Dunkin’s Carnival Game is officially back for summer 2021, and there are thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs. As always, the rules of playing are super simple, and you won’t even need to make any purchases to get started. If you're not familiar with how the annual online game works, here's how to play Dunkin’s Carnival Game for summer 2021.

Dunkin’s Carnival Game runs through August 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so you still have some time to try your luck at the prizes. There are a whole slew of prizes and offers available for 2021, including a Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker, $5 or $10 Dunkin’ Donuts eCards, and discounts for Dunkin’ and Keurig products online. And of course, the grand prizes could win you thousands of dollars to help make your summer the best ever.

Before you start playing, you’ll need to head to the Dunkin’ Carnival and submit the registration form, which includes sharing your email address as well as which sweepstakes prize package you’d like to snag the most. After you’ve registered, select the “Play Game” button to automatically receive your first Instant Win Game play for free. Your first game consists of tapping a crystal ball to see if you receive an Instant Win prize or a sweepstakes entry. You can play the Instant Win Game a maximum of once per day.

If you’d like to increase your chances of winning the sweepstakes, there are two ways to get more entries. The first is to make a qualifying purchase at any Dunkin’ retail store or restaurant (excluding gift cards and cooler drinks), or by purchasing any Dunkin’ product online. You’ll need to take a picture of your receipt and then upload it on the Dunkin’ Carnival website under “Upload Receipt.” You’ll get one sweepstakes entry if you submit a valid receipt.

Another way to get a sweepstakes entry is by mailing a piece of paper with your name, address, phone numbers, email address, and date of birth to: “Dunkin’ Carnival,” c/o Merkle Inc., P.O. Box 5010, Department 848499, Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5010. Write the sweepstakes prize package you’d like to win on the outside of the envelope, and make sure your letter is postmarked by August 30 and received by September 7. You’ll get one sweepstakes entry per envelope. In total, you can get up to three entries per day using any combo of the mail-in or qualifying purchase methods.

The brand will randomly select the sweepstakes winner for each category on or around September 9. The Backyard Makeover winner will receive one $4,0000 home improvement store gift card, the Summer Carnival At Home winner will snag one $4,000 check, the Inside and Out Gaming winner will be awarded one $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card, and the Epic Summer Gift Card winner will be gifted one $1,500 Amazon.com Gift card, $1,000 in pre-paid cards, and $500 in Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards.

With so many sweet prizes up for grabs, you’ll certainly want start playing Dunkin’s Carnival ASAP before the fun ends on August 30.