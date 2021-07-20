You Can Win Exclusive Travis Scott CACTI Merch On Uber Eats

You can spice up your usual music festival get-up this summer with some exclusive new merch. Uber Eats partnered with Travis Scott to release a T-shirt design on July 20 that pays tribute to the rapper’s popular CACTI Spiked Seltzer brand. If you’re ready to pair your boozy sips with a rockin’ top, here’s how to get Travis Scott CACTI merch on Uber Eats.

Uber Eats and Travis Scott are dropping the exclusive merch ahead of the rapper’s upcoming headline appearance for the Rolling Loud music festival on July 24. The T-shirt design, which comes in Scott’s signature army green color, features the CACTI Spiked Seltzer logo on the front and the phrase, “Get some spike in your life,” on the back. To top it off, the shirts even have a handwritten note from Scott himself describing the fictional origins of CACTI Spiked Seltzer:

CACTI was created when an asteroid from utopia crash landed in the agave fields of Mexico. The impact infused the agave with supernatural properties and when the smoke cleared the agave remained unscathed, so we decided to make a beverage with them. The result is CACTI.

You can try your luck at winning the unique T-shirt by entering a sweepstakes when you order CACTI Spiked Seltzer on Uber Eats beginning July 21 through July 25. The offer is only available for fans in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. If you’re eligible, simply open up your Uber Eats app and then tap on the Travis Scott CACTI banner or type “CACTI” in your search bar. From there, you’ll be able to order the boozy sips, which ICYDK, feature 100% Blue Agave from Mexico and natural flavors for a 7% ABV. Once you’re ready to purchase, you’ll be asked to verify that you’re at least 21 years old so that you can be entered into the sweepstakes.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

After the sweepstakes period, the brand will randomly select the lucky winners. BTW, there will only be a limited amount of merch given away — just like other CACTI merch releases — so you’ll be snagging an exclusive AF item if you win.