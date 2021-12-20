Vizzy Is Gifting Free Hard Seltzer To Delayed Travelers This Holiday

When you’re traveling for the holidays, a flight delay is pretty much the last think you want to deal with. Riding out those long waits can be a real time-suck, but hopefully this free holiday promo from Vizzy can lessen the pain. This holiday season, Vizzy is treating travelers to a free hard seltzer to sip while you wait for your flight status to change from “delayed” to “now boarding.” If you’re 21 or over, here’s how to get a free Vizzy Hard Seltzer for your holiday 2021 flight delays.

Delayed holiday travelers, have I got the tea (or should I say, hard seltzer) for you. From Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, aka some of the busiest travel days before Christmas, Vizzy is giving the gift of a free hard seltzer to travelers nationwide who are experiencing flight delays. That’s right — hard seltzer. For free. Maybe flight delays aren’t so bad after all...

You’re gonna need to act as soon as you get that flight change notification, because this offer is only valid to the first 5,000 travelers who redeem the promo between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. To make sure you get your free drink, go to VizzyHolidelayDrinks.com and enter your information. Within moments, you will receive an $8 gift card so you can treat yourself to a hard seltzer on Vizzy — because the only thing you should be stressing about is whether your bestie’s gift will arrive on time.

The promo begins on Dec. 21 at noon CT. Each day, the offer will be valid until 11:59 p.m. CT, or until all the prizes for the day have been awarded. You must be 21 years or older to redeem your gift card, and you can find the full list of rules here.

If you happen to be traveling through either the Denver International Airport or Chicago’s Midway Airport this holiday, you can also enjoy onsite sips and samples from Vizzy’s limited time pop up. Denver travelers should be on the lookout for the seltzer stand at Concourse C near Gate C29, while Chicago travelers can find the pop up at Concourse A near Gate A7.

Don’t let a flight delay ruin your holiday — lift your spirits with the gift of spirits from Vizzy.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.