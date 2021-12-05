Cardi B launched a line of alcoholic whipped cream that’ll seriously upgrade your sips and desserts. The singer partnered with Starco Brands to drop her new Whipshots on Dec. 1, but there’s only a limited amount of cans being released online throughout the month. If you’re ready to try out the boozy treat, here’s how to get Cardi B’s Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream.

The new Starco Brands x Cardi B collab is perfect for anyone looking to add some alcoholic sweetness to their holiday treats this season. After all, Whipshots features a 10% ABV, so it’ll certainly give your beverages and bites an extra boozy kick. The vodka-infused whipped cream also doesn’t need refrigeration, making it a super convenient option to bring to your upcoming parties and movie nights — or just when you’re looking to channel some Cardi B vibes while chillin’ at home. Depending on your preferences, there are three Whipshots varieties available — vanilla, caramel, and mocha — which all come in super sleek cans.

The whipped cream is available for purchase on the Whipshots website. However, there are only 500 cans of the product being released everyday at 12 p.m. ET throughout December, so you’ll want to check back the next day if you find that it’s already sold out. It’ll cost you $20 for a 375-milliliter can of Whipshot. BTW, the product is not yet available in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachussetts, Michigan, Mississippi, and Utah. You also need to be at least 21 years old to purchase the vodka-infused whipped cream.

Whipshots will also hit shelves at nationwide retailers in 2022, so make sure to look out for the cans when you’re shopping in the new year. The cost of a can is $5.99 for a 50-milliliter, $13.99 for a 200-milliliter, and $19.99 for a 375 milliliter.

Before heading to the store to pick up Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream to spice up your cocktails, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.