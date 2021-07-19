Vrbo Wants To Give You $5K Toward Your Dream Rental

Vrbo is closing out a year of missed vacations by inviting 30 lucky winners to reunite and reconnect with their loved ones on a sweet getaway. The vacation rental company is giving away a month of stays any of their properties located within the United States — and casting your name in the running is as easy as sharing a heartfelt social media post. Here’s how to enter Vrbo’s Reunion Vacation Contest and potentially win $5,000 towards a stay at one of these decked-out properties.

Until Aug. 12, U.S. residents who are at least 18 years old can try to win a stay at any Vrbo rental home located in any of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. The company is giving away $5,000 in booking credit every day, so you have a few different chances to come up as a winner depending on when you enter. Whether you’re dreaming about staying in a mountain cabin, enjoying a seaside escape, relaxing on an island getaway, or kicking it in a lodge, all you have to do is make sure your loved one (or ones) are along for the ride. After a year marked by missed in-person moments and celebrations, this giveaway is a perfect (and wallet-friendly) opportunity to really reconnect with your family or people you didn’t get to see.

To enter, all you have to do is follow Vrbo on either Twitter or Instagram. Next, post a photo of yourself hanging out with the one person you’ve missed the most during quarantine along with a caption explaining why you’re so excited to see them again. Add the hashtag #VrboReunionContest, and then post on your public Instagram or Twitter account to cast your name on the running. In addition to sharing a new winner every day on its social media, Vrbo will also notify winners by email. All Vrbo winners will get $5,000 towards a stay at a Vrbo property of their choice.

Keep in mind that Vrbo will be judging all entries on the following criteria:

How it shows the importance of connecting with family or friends

The quality of the image

How memorable or heartfelt the photo is

How memorable or heartfelt your caption is

Basically, don’t hold back on getting in your ~feels~ when drafting your entry.

While you can technically enter until Aug. 12, it’s a good idea to submit your entry as soon as possible to score more chances to win. Vrbo will be picking the entry with the highest cumulative score every day, so even if you don’t come out on top during one judging period, your judging scores will keep carrying over to a fresh round of judging each day. So, create your entry as soon as you can and start browsing Vrbo’s numerous rental properties for your dream getaway.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.