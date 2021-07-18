You Could Win $25,000 By Entering This Oreo Thins Contest

Oreos has a new giveaway that could score you a special-edition pack of cookies and a $25,000 prize. To top it off, the brand’s latest sweepstakes is super simple to enter, and there’s no purchase necessary. Here’s how to enter the Oreo Thins Protection Program sweepstakes to make sure no one gets their hands on your fave chocolate-and-creme combo.

Oreo’s new sweepstakes is all about celebrating its Thins Protection Program, which launched on July 14 to help parents hide the tasty cookies from kids. The program features a lineup of special-edition Oreo Thins packs which are camouflaged as other household items — such as a Hanes t-shirt bag and a Better Homes and Garden cookbook — which you could win by entering the new sweepstakes.

You can submit your entry using either your Twitter or Instagram account. If you’re opting for Twitter, all you need to do tweet your favorite hiding place for your Oreo Thins along with the hashtags #ThinsProtectionProgram and #Sweepstakes, according to the brand. For Instagram, you’ll need to comment with your fave hiding places and the same hashtags on Oreo’s sweepstakes post. BTW, you can only enter once on either IG or Twitter through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 23.

The first 1,500 people who enter on each social media platform will win one Oreo Thins Protection Program package, which has an approximate retail value of $3.29. There are four different camouflaged designs you could snag, including the Green Giant Camo Pack, which looks like a Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower Medley bag; the Ford Camo Pack, which is disguised as a Ford Maverick owner’s manual; the Hanes Camo Pack, which appears to be a pack of Hanes’ t-shirts; and the Better Homes and Gardens Camo Pack, which looks like the brand’s signature red cookbook.

One grand prize winner will also be selected through a random drawing from all entries on or around July 26. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll receive a check for $25,000 in the mail around 8-10 weeks after the sweepstakes period.

Since the sweepstakes officially ends on July 23, you’ll want to submit your fave Oreo Thins hiding place ASAP.