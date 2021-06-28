Win $60K For Free Hotel Stays With This Epic Contest

As travel begins to open more, IHG Hotels and Resorts wants to hook you up. When I say “hook you up,” I’m not joking. IHG’s “Tell Me Without Telling Me” contest, which is modeled after the identically named meme, truly give you access to some of the best hotels for a year straight. If that sounds like a great way to spend 365 days, check out how to enter IHG’s “Tell Me” epic vacation hotel contest for a prize worth $60,000. One lucky winner will make up for missed travel plans with a year-long travel experience to satisfy your wanderlust in luxurious accommodations.

IHG kicked off the return to travel on June 22 with a seriously clutch contest to help introduce IHG’s new Department of Epic program, which helps customers plan their dream travel experiences and offers plenty of perks for hotel guests. As you can tell by the name, the Department of Epic is all about going above and beyond to create memorable vacations.

To get a taste of the epic life for free, you can test your luck in the IHG contest. To enter, post a photo on Instagram or Twitter that “tell[s] us you are ready to travel without telling us you are ready to travel,” according to the official rules. Basically, you have to get your point across in only a photo, so round up your best wannabe travel pics and shoot your shot. Make sure to add #IHGTellMeContest and tag @ihghotels to your post. You can post up to 10 entries (five for Twitter and five for Instagram) but you can’t post the same photo more than once on each social media platform. The deadline for submitting your entries is 11:59 p.m. ET on July 20.

The brand will judge entries based on originality, quality, and creativity, and announce the grand prize winner on Aug. 2.

If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get one year of stays in IHG Group hotels (which include InterContinental, Kimpton, and Holiday Express) rewarded in 15,000,000 IHG points as well as Spire Elite rewards status. But wait — the prizes don’t stop there. You’ll also get a whole slew of perks: a complimentary basket with snacks each time you visit a new hotel, complimentary monthly meals, a hotel robe collection, a personal booking concierge to select the best spots, and a tailored experiences like a surprise penthouse booking. You’ll even get a private car at select hotels that you can use to tour the city.

The approximate retail value of the prize is $60,000, and it should definitely help fulfill all your vacay dreams.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.