You Can Win A Luxe California Vacay By Proving Your Friend Group Is Dramatic AF

There’s a new giveaway that’ll send you on an exciting getaway with your BFFs — but with a twist. The Hotels.com Destination Drama Contest is all about hooking your crew up with a reality show-inspired vacay at a luxurious property with a swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and more. If your friend group is ready to steal the spotlight, check out how to enter Hotel.com’s Destination Drama Contest for a prize worth $50,000.

Hotels.com kicked off its latest contest on Aug. 10, and it’s all about searching for the most dramatic friend group to stay at “Destination Drama,” a one-acre property in Palm Desert, California, with everything you need to stay entertained. Seriously, there’s even a half basketball court and fire pit for evenings with your BFFs, and nine bedrooms for when you’re ready to hit the sack. Of course, a reality show-inspired getaway wouldn’t be complete without a “confessional booth,” where you and your friends can self-record juicy moments that’ll be turned into a recap reel afterwards for your memories.

If you think your friend group has what it takes to be the main characters of your own reality show, you can enter by heading to Hotels.com Destination Drama Contest website through Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. ET. You’ll need to fill out the “Casting Application,” which consists of sharing the name and social media handles of your friend group (from four to six people), uploading a screenshot that “shows...your friend groups’ insane travel planning drama,” and writing about “the most dramatic thing about booking a vacation with your friends.”

The brand will select one winner by Friday, Aug. 20 based on the following criteria: creativity/originality, quality of submission, and the relevance to the theme. If your friend group has been cast, you’ll be notified via email, so make sure to keep tabs on your inbox around Aug. 20.

The prize includes a three-day stay from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 at the “Destination Drama” property and a recap reel from your long weekend. Each member of your crew will also receive a travel stipend of $1,000 (which can be used for flights) and a custom robe, slipper, and eye mask set, for a total approximate prize value of $50,000.

Since Hotels.com’s Destination Drama Contest officially ends on Aug. 18, you’ll want to submit your best casting application ASAP for a chance to star in your own reality show-inspired vacay.