This Dream Job Will Pay You $3K To Check One Item Off Your Bucket List

Get ready to finally do that thing you’ve always wanted to with Choice Mutual’s new dream job. Choice Mutual is offering one lucky person the chance to tackle an experience they’ve always dreamed of, and get paid $3,000 while doing it. Here’s how to enter Choice Mutual’s Bucket List Dream Job sweepstakes for an adventure of a lifetime.

With the country reopening in 2021, Choice Mutual is turning up the excitement with its dream position. Whether it’s skydiving or hiking in Hawaii, you’ll have the opportunity to complete one challenge off your bucket list and document the experience for social media. Of course, you’ll also get a sweet paycheck at the end.

To apply to the dream job, you’ll need to head to Choice Mutual’s Bucket List Dream Job website. On the entry form, you’ll need to share a few things, including the top five items on your bucket list, what you’d like to cross off your bucket list for the gig, the story behind your bucket list, and why you haven’t completed your bucket list yet. For bonus points, you also have the option to add a video discussing your bucket list and why you’re the best person for the job. Make sure to apply by the closing date on July 12 at 5 p.m. PT.

The brand will select the winner through a random drawing, who will receive a notification email and/or letter within 10 business days of the closing date.

heatherwalker/RooM/Getty Images

If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get to check an item off your bucket list while sharing your experience through one or more of your social media accounts. You’ll need to have at least five social media posts documenting the adventure. Once you’ve completed your task, you’ll get paid $3,000.

BTW, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident to be eligible for the gig. Since the application officially closes on July 12, you’ll want to submit your dream experiences as soon as you can.