You Could Win Part Of $300K From Cash App Just By Commenting On A TikTok

You deserve to be paid for the amount of time you spend on TikTok, and Cash App is making it happen — sort of. The mobile payment service is running two different TikTok giveaways during the month of December, and there is $300,000 (!!!) worth of cash prizes at stake. Here’s how to enter the Cash App 13+ TikTok Giveaway and the Hashtag Challenge for your chance to win free cash.

I hope you have your $cashtag memorized, because you’re going to need it. Cash App is giving you not one, but two opportunities to win $20 with two concurrent sweepstakes called the Cash App 13+ Giveaway and the Hashtag Challenge in celebration of the app being available to users 13 and older. The Cash App 13+ Giveaway runs until 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 31, and is looking to reward 5,000 TikTokers with $20 sent to their Cash App account. That’s a total prize pool worth $100,000, if you didn’t know.

To give you another chance at that sweet Cash App deposit, you’ll also want to enter the Hashtag Challenge. The $200,000 giveaway — which is giving away $20 to 10,000 lucky TikTokers — also ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 31, or until the prize money has been completely disbursed.

The official Cash App TikTok account announced the Hashtag Challenge in a Dec. 10 video with a catchy song that’s still stuck in my head, TBH. If you didn’t catch all the rules in the tune, I’ll fill you in: The TikTok calls the challenge a “talent show giveaway,” which means it’s time to dust off that old violin from 7th grade and get practicing.

To enter for a chance at a quick $20, make a TikTok showing off your talent and make sure you caption the video with “#CashApp13Plus” and your $cashtag. Don’t stress too hard over what talent you’ll showcase, because you can also enter simply by commenting “#CashApp13Plus” along with your $cashtag on any of select influencers’ videos. You can see the full list of influencers here.

For the other giveaway, you can also comment on participating influencers’ posts promoting the sweepstakes. Again, your comment has to include the hashtag #CashApp13Plus, your $cashtag, and that’s it. Not all participating influencers are promoting both giveaways, so don’t forget to check out the full list of influencers on the individual giveaway rules pages.

The giveaways are open to all U.S. residents 13 years or older who have a TikTok account, a Cash App account, and an internet connection. Minors between the ages of 13 and 17 must have permission from a guardian to enter. Also, Cash App may not see your entry if you have a protected or private account, so keep that in mind before hitting “post” on that TikTok.

The $200,000 giveaway only allows for “one entry per person, per $cashtag, per giveaway,” according to the rules, but the $100,000 giveaway, however, doesn’t specify a limit, so shoot all your shots.

There’s literally never been an easier way to win free money. Don’t miss your chance to win part of $300,000 from Cash App with these Cash App 13+ TikTok Giveaway and the Hashtag Challenge.