You Could Win $50K With A Mariah Carey Snapchat Challenge Based On Her Holiday Hit

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is about to get a lot of remixes, thanks to the new Snapchat Spotlight Christmas challenge from Mariah Carey. The undisputed Queen of Christmas herself wants to know what you want for Christmas, and she’s teamed up with Snapchat to find out. Oh, and there’s $100,000 worth of prize money on the line. Here’s how to do the Snapchat Mariah Carey Spotlight Christmas challenge for your chance at part of the sweet prize.

On Dec. 20, Snapchat announced the new #AllIWantForChristmas Spotlight challenge with a little help from host Mariah Carey. In a Snapchat video recorded for the challenge, Carey urges fans to show her what they want for Christmas, using — you guessed it — “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as the soundtrack. The top Snap will earn one lucky Snapchatter $50,000, while the second-place Snap will win $30,00 and the user in third place will get $20,000.

I know what you’re thinking, but don’t worry — you don’t have to know all the words to the iconic Christmas song to enter the #AllIWantForChristmas Spotlight challenge. To submit, first you’ll need a Snapchat account (obviously). Once you’ve set up your account, navigate to the camera and tap the “Play” button in the bottom right corner of the page. This will bring you to the Spotlight page, where you’ll tap the “Trending” arrow on the top right. Select the #AllIWantForChristmas challenge, tap “Create,” and hit “Okay” to accept the Spotlight rules.

The song will already be selected when you go to record, which means all you have to do is press “Record” and you’re good to go. Singing or not, make sure to showcase exactly what you want for Christmas in your video — a new car, a vacation to your dream destination, you name it — for your submission to be counted.

When you’re finished, tap the “Send To” button in the bottom corner. Underneath “Spotlight” at the top of the page, tap #AddTopic and type in #AllIWantForChristmas. Submit your vid by tapping the arrow on the bottom right of the screen.

Don’t forget to go all out with the Lenses and filters, because according to the Spotlight Challenges Official Rules page, each Snap will be judged on the following: creativity and originality, innovative use of Snapchat tools, unique POV, and entertainment value. Submissions can be up to 60 seconds long, so make sure to really lean into that Christmas spirit, dahling.

The challenge is open to all U.S.-based Snapchatters 16 years or older, and you have until Dec. 27 at midnight PT to submit your entry. Good luck, and Merry Snapchatting to all.