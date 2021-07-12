This Glass-Encased Airbnb Surrounded By Volcanoes Only Costs $1

A new Airbnb experience aims to satisfy wannabe travelers looking to book a stay off the beaten path. If sleeping at the crux of a volcano in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpe region of France sparks your wanderlust, you’ll want to check out Airbnb’s listing in the Chaîne des Puys volcanic field. With panoramic views of 80 volcanoes, a gourmet meal from a Michelin star chef, and a hot air balloon ride listed as part of the property’s many coolfeatures, it’s even more mind-blowing that a stay starts at just 1 euro, or $1.18. Here’s how to book Airbnb's volcano stay and experience the immersive space for yourself.

Get ready to set your alarm for 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 18, because that’s when you’ll have your one shot to book a stay off the grid at the one bedroom, one bathroom LumiPod surrounded by volcanoes. The space, which can house two guests, will be available for one night from Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, on a first come, first serve basis. The cost? Just one euro, or about $1.18, which is a total steal considering all the cool additions that are included with a stay.

Not only does the structure of the LumiPod promise to give you wide-open views of the 80 surrounding volcanoes, but host Kilian Jornet will also be offering guests a hot air balloon ride, a sunrise yoga session, a volcanic hike, and a special dinner for two from Michelin starred-chef Adrien Descouls. The Chaîne des Puys was also recently added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List, which only includes locations with cultural and natural heritage that are considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.

If you’ve been looking for a once-in-a-lifetime getaway where you’re basically staying in nature, it doesn’t get much more beautiful (or wallet-friendly) than this. So, if sleeping at the heart of almost 100 volcanoes is on your bucket list, make sure to set a reminder to make your booking ASAP once this unique property becomes available on July 18.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.